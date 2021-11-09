India squad for NZ series: Rohit Sharma named Team India captain for upcoming T20I series vs New Zealand; Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan get maiden call

India squad for NZ series: BCCI announce Rohit Sharma as Team India captain in shortest format for upcoming Home series vs New Zealand

After a disappointing end to the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021, team India would now gear themselves up for a Home series against New Zealand starting November 17 with a three-match T20I series, followed by a two-match Test series.

The 15-men squad for the T20 series has finally been announced by the selection committee led by Mr. Chatan Sharma.

With Virat Kohli leading India for the final time in the shortest format of the game on Monday against Namibia, Rohit Sharma has been, along expected lines, named as Team India captain for the T20Is as of now and would lead the team under the guidance of the newly-appointed Head coach in Rahul Dravid.

Rohit Sharma to lead Team India, KL Rahul named Vice-captain

With Rohit Sharma being confirmed as India’s captain in the shortest format against New Zealand, KL Rahul has been selected as his deputy.

Perhaps the biggest news is the inclusion of the stars from the recently concluded IPL receiving their maiden call-up to represent their country at the International level. Venkatesh Iyer gets his reward for his excellent batting performance for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL this year. Also, the Purple Cap holder in the IPL this season- Harshal Patel gets a nod from the selectors as well.

The third inclusion in the 15-member squad is that of pacer Avesh Khan, who impressed one and all during the IPL as the leading pacer alongside the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje for the Delhi Capitals.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mohammad Siraj, and Yuzvendra Chahal also mark their return to the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20I series.

Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah rested; Hardik Pandya missed out

India’s leading names across all formats- Virat Kohli, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the T20I Home series against New Zealand, following their continuous stay inside the Bio-bubbles since the month of June.

So happy for Siraj and Avesh Khan but the T20 team is filled with openers (Rohit, Rahul, Ishan, Ruturaj, Venkatesh Iyer), no proper finisher apart from Pant orelse they need to play Venktesh Iyer at 6. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 9, 2021

In the bowling department, India have gone with five pace options in- Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Siraj, Deeepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, and Avesh Khan.

Venkatesh Iyer perhaps has been included in the side as the all-round option as he replaces injury-marred and out-of-form Hardik Pandya.

Shreyas Iyer has also been added to the squad after he was dropped earlier due to injury during the ODI series versus England in March this year. Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan are the two wicket-keepers in the side.

India’s premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been retained by the selectors, while bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur too failing to make the cut.

India squad for NZ series:

India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Md. Siraj.