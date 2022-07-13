Rohit Sharma ODI centuries against all teams: Rohit Sharma total ODI centuries list

Rohit Sharma ODI centuries against all teams: The Indian captain has 29 centuries to his name in ODI cricket.

It doesn’t seem like for some reason but India captain Rohit Sharma hasn’t scored an ODI century for almost two and a half years now. Interestingly, Sharma has only played seven out of India’s 22 ODIs since his last ODI century against Australia in Bengaluru.

Sharma, who has scored 244 runs in these seven innings at an average and strike rate of 40.66 and 103.38 respectively including a couple of half-centuries, returned to the format after 17 months in the first England vs India ODI at The Oval yesterday.

Sharma, who scored 76* (58) with the help of seven fours and five sixes in a winning cause, registered his 45th ODI half-century, 33rd as an opener, 16th away from home, seventh in England, fourth as captain and third against England on Tuesday.

Having made his ODI debut in 2007, it wasn’t until 2010 when Sharma had reached the three-figure mark for the first time. Sharma, who took 42 ODIs before scoring his maiden century, ensured to score two in a row during a triangular series against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

Sharma, who didn’t score another century for the next 59 matches, scored one against Australia in Jaipur in 2013. Having already opened the batting in close to 20 ODIs by this time that year, there was no looking back for the right-hand batter.

Rohit Sharma ODI centuries against all teams

Arguably the biggest turnarounds with respect to an ODI career in cricket, Sharma has scored a total of 29 centuries in the format till date. Fourth on the list of most ODI centuries, Sharma needs another century to equal former Australia captain Ricky Ponting (30).

In what remains the best year of his ODI career, Sharma had scored as many as seven ODI centuries in 2019. While Sharma has three ODI centuries in Birmingham, he has a couple of them in Bulawayo, Melbourne and Kanpur each.

Rohit Sharma total ODI centuries list