Rohit Sharma out today video: Rohit Sharma total runs in IPL 2022

During the 33rd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Mukesh Choudhary drew first blood after captain Ravindra Jadeja won the toss and chose to bowl.

Bowling with a new ball as has been the custom this season, Choudhary dismissed Mumbai Indians opening batters Rohit Sharma (0) and Ishan Kishan (0) in the first over itself.

Captain Sharma, who has struggled for runs this season, ended up mis-timing a delivery to mid-on. Wanting to play a casual push, Sharma failed to keep the ball along the ground as a strong bottom-hand appeared to have played spoilsport for the right-handed batter. In what was a simple catch, Super Kings all-rounder Mitchell Santner didn’t make any mistake on the field.

Rohit Sharma is now a serious concern #MIvsCSK — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) April 21, 2022

Playing his first delivery on the penultimate delivery of the over, wicket-keeper batter Kishan was nowhere near the line of a swinging delivery. From being off-balance to also giving the impression of holding the bat firmly with his bottom hand to looking clueless against swing, Kishan faltered on multiple facets on a single delivery to walk back to the pavilion without even scoring.

In seven IPL 2022 innings, Sharma has scored 114 runs at a disappointing average of 16.28 and a strike rate of 126.66. Sharma’s dismal form at the top of the order is one of the main reasons why Mumbai haven’t been able to register a victory this season till now.

Kishan, on the other hand, has scored 191 runs in seven innings at an average and strike rate of 31.83 and 116.46 respectively.