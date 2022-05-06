Rohit Sharma vs Mohammed Shami player head to head battle: Rohit Sharma at Brabourne Stadium IPL record

Rohit Sharma vs Mohammed Shami: The captain of Mumbai Indians will be playing his first-ever match against Gujarat Titans tonight.

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be playing each other for the first time in the Indian Premier League tonight. As far as the ongoing 15th season of the biggest T20 tournament across the globe is concerned, it is going to be a clash between the top and bottom-ranked team on the points table.

While Titans have won both their matches at the Brabourne Stadium this year, Indians have ended up on the losing side twice at this venue in this season. Overall, MI have won six and lost four out of their 10 matches here over the years.

Rohit Sharma vs Mohammed Shami head to head IPL record

With his team out of the playoffs race on the back of already having lost eight IPL 2022 matches, Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma would be keen to both win for pride and end his personal lean patch on Friday. In nine innings this season, Sharma has scored 155 runs at an average and strike rate of 17.22 and 123.01 respectively.

Amid a rut, Sharma will put on display a riveting contest to counter GT fast bowler Mohammed Shami in the powerplay at the Cricket Club of India tonight.

In their previous eight encounters in the IPL, Shami has had an upper hand over Sharma dismissing him on a couple of occasions. All in all, Sharma has scored 46 (40) with the help of seven fours at a strike rate of 115 against Shami in the IPL.

Speaking about the Brabourne Stadium, Sharma has scored 204 runs in seven T20 innings at an average and strike rate of 34 and 156.92 respectively. Readers must note that Sharma’s first T20 century had come at this venue when he had scored 101* (45) while playing for Mumbai against Gujarat 15 years ago.

In his solitary innings at the CCI in international cricket, Sharma scored a match-winning 162 (137) in an ODI against West Indies in 2018.