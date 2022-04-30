Can Mumbai qualify for playoffs 2022: Is there any chance for MI to qualify 2022 IPL playoffs?

Can Mumbai qualify for playoffs 2022: The most successful Indian Premier League franchise has finally won a match this season.

During the 44th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets to register their maiden victory of the season in ninth attempt.

Chasing a 159-run target, MI thrived on the back of an 81-run third-wicket partnership between Suryakumar Yadav (51) and Tilak Varma (35).

With both of them getting out in quick succession with the team still needing 37 runs off 28 balls, Tim David impressed on his comeback scoring 20* (9) to play a crucial role in sealing the chase in the last over especially when vice-captain Kieron Pollard had scored 10 (14) at a strike rate of 71.42.

Off the mark boyssssssss — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 30, 2022

Earlier, it was Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma (2) who had won the toss and chose to bowl. A disciplined bowling performance by his bowlers resulted in reducing Rajasthan to 158/6 in 20 overs despite opening batter Jos Buttler scoring 67 (52) with the help of five fours and four sixes.

Indians fast bowler Riley Meredith, who picked bowling figures of 4-0-24-2 which comprised of wickets of Riyan Parag (3) and Ravichandran Ashwin (21), was the pick of their bowlers in Navi Mumbai tonight. Although at the cost of leaking 47 runs in three overs, rookie spinner Hrithik Shokeen had also picked a couple of wickets in Devdutt Padikkal (15) and Buttler.

Can Mumbai qualify for playoffs 2022 IPL?

A maiden IPL 2022 victory after eight consecutive losses prevented MI from registering the joint highest consecutive losses in the history of the IPL.

Having won one out of their nine matches this season, Mumbai continue to be at the bottom of the points table. As far as the playoffs are concerned, it is impossible for Indians to take part in the IPL 2022 playoffs.

In the general run of things, a team needs a minimum of 14 to 16 points to qualify for IPL playoffs. While 14 points bring the NRR (Net Run Rate) into contention, 16 points all but guarantee a playoff spot. Even if MI won their remaining matches, they will still reach to only six victories (12 points) at the end of the league phase.