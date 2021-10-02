RR vs CSK Head to Head Records in IPL | Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings | IPL 2021 Match 47

RR vs CSK Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 47th match of IPL 2021.

The 47th match of the ongoing 14th season of Indian Premier League will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi tonight.

In the 11 matches that they’ve played this season, Royals have won just four losing the other seven to be at the seventh position on the points table. In a bid to qualify for the playoffs, Rajasthan need to win all their remaining matches with a superior net run rate. RR, who have an impressive record at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, have won six and lost three out of their nine matches at this venue.

Super Kings, on the other hand, are at the top of the points table on the back of nine victories in 11 matches this season. First team to qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs, Chennai would want to extend their winning streak to ensure a Top two finish. As far as CSK’s record in Abu Dhabi is concerned, they’ve won four and lost three out of their seven matches here.

📹 Pre-Match energy at the Super Camp for the battle against the Royals tonight! Get ready to 🥳#RRvCSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 @PhonePe_ pic.twitter.com/0HfZp6BUAh — Chennai Super Kings – Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) October 2, 2021

RR vs CSK Head to Head Records in IPL history

Total number of matches played: 25

Matches won by RR: 10

Matches won by CSK: 15

Matches played in India: 20 (RR 8, CSK 12)

Matches played outside India: 5 (RR 2, CSK 3)

RR average score against CSK: 156

CSK average score against RR: 164

Most runs for RR: 656 (Suresh Raina)

Most runs for CSK: 165 (Sanju Samson)

Most wickets for RR: 6 (Chris Morris)

Most wickets for CSK: 17 (Ravindra Jadeja)

Most catches for RR: 6 (Sanju Samson)

Most catches for CSK: 16 (Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni)

The last time when Rajasthan and Chennai had locked horns against each other was when Chennai’s all-rounders had stood tall on their potential in a 45-run victory at the Wankhede Stadium earlier this year.