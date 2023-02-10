“RRR”: Sachin Tendulkar applauds Rohit Sharma, R Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin for putting India ahead in Nagpur Test with RRR movie reference

Captain Rohit Sharma and all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have emerged as stars for India in the first five sessions of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test match against Australia in Nagpur.

With Australia captain Pat Cummins winning the toss and opting to bat yesterday, Jadeja and Ashwin picked eight wickets between them to play a pivotal role in dismissing the opposition for 177 in 63.5 overs.

Playing an international match for the first time since August last year, Jadeja picked his 11th Test five-wicket haul and second consecutive in first-class cricket since returning to competitive cricket. Ashwin, meanwhile, dismissed three batters in the second half of the Australian innings before scoring 23 (62) after coming in to bat at No. 3 as a nightwatchman right before Stumps, Day 1.

Sharma, who is playing a Test match after almost 11 months, scored a ninth century in the format to propel India towards a healthy first-innings lead. A primary reason why Sharma’s innings deserves much appreciation is because it has come at a pitch where no other batter has been able to score a half-century for now.

Sachin Tendulkar applauds Rohit Sharma, R Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin for putting India ahead in Nagpur Test

Legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar took to social media platform Twitter to express approval of a trio featuring Jadeja, Ashwin and Sharma. In what wasn’t just another tweet, it comprised of a reference of S. S. Rajamouli’s blockbuster movie titled ‘RRR’ considering how names of the three above mentioned cricketers also start with the alphabet ‘R’.

The trio of Rohit, Ravindra & Ravichandran have helped India get ahead in this Test.@ImRo45 has led from the front with his 100 while @ashwinravi99 & @imjadeja have got us important breakthroughs.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/JTipYmxpKt — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 10, 2023

Sharma, who has made a habit of scoring Test centuries as an opening batter especially when others don’t deliver in testing conditions, scored his seventh Test century at home, fifth as an opening batter, second at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium and maiden against Australia and as a captain.

It is noteworthy that Jadeja’s contribution hasn’t been limited to him just being a bowler in this match. The southpaw has yet again proved his worth as a batter on the back of being part of an ongoing 50+ partnership alongside Sharma at Tea, Day 2.