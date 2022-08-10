BBC The Hundred presenters: The Hundred BBC commentators 2022 full list

BBC The Hundred presenters: BBC and Sky Sports have managed to get on board a host of former cricketers and talented presenters.

The second edition of The Hundred (men’s) is up and running across the eight venues in England and Wales. Top international stars including the likes of Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narile et al have already announced their arrival in the ECB’s 100-ball tournament.

The defending men’s champion Southern Brave began their campaign with a win right away in their first match, with a comfortable 9-wicket triumph versus Welsh Fire. Brave skipper James Vince played a match-winning half-century knock to help his team cruise towards victory and also continue with his purple patch of batting form.

So far, in the seven complete matches of The Hundred, London Spirit and the Trent Rockets are leading the points table, with two wins in as many matches. The Welsh Fire and Manchester Originals are presently at the bottom of the table, with two back-to-back losses.

To ensure that the second season is as successful as the first one, the official broadcasters of the competition – BBC and Sky Sports, have made sure to bring in the best possible presenters and commentators under their canopy, who would grace the listeners/viewers with immaculate match insights and much needed entertainment value.

The Sky Sports network, which will broadcast all the matches of The Hundred 2022, have managed to include quite a many former (and active) cricketers and experienced presenters as part of their broadcast. They are:

Stuart Broad, Kevin Pietersen, Ebony Rainford-Brent, Daren Sammy, Ravi Shastri as well as Sky regulars including Nasser Hussain and Ian Ward. Presenters include Kass Naidoo, Zainab Abbas and Jacqueline Shepherd.

Trentbridge is buzzing this afternoon, in great company to bring this wonderful match Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix @thehundred pic.twitter.com/cGQNSFBZYt — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) August 6, 2022

The BBC, which is scheduled to broadcast 18 matches this season in accordance with their contract with the ECB, have included the likes of England internationals in Heather Knight, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Issy Wong, and the South Africa all-rounder Dane van Niekerk in their broadcast team.

Other renowned names include Isa Guha, Michael Vaughan, James Anderson, Phil Tufnell, Carlos Brathwaite, Alison Mitchell, Henry Moeran and Aatif Nawaz.