Ruturaj Gaikwad century six: CSK’s Gaikwad hits last-ball six to score maiden IPL century vs Rajasthan Royals

Ruturaj Gaikwad century six: The 24-year old player touched the three-figure mark for the first time in his 53rd T20 match.

During the 47th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi, Chennai Super Kings opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his maiden IPL century in a dramatic fashion.

Been Super Kings’ highest run-scorer before this match, Gaikwad has now also become the highest run-scorer of the tournament. Having entered the nervous nineties in the 18th over, Gaikwad didn’t get to play many balls to reach the three-figure mark until the last two deliveries.

Needing to score five runs off the last two deliveries to achieve the milestone, Gaikwad missed the penultimate delivery off Rajasthan Royals pacer Mustafizur Rahman. The 24-year old player eventually emulated his captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni to hit a mammoth last-ball six to score his maiden T20 century.

Opening the batting with Faf du Plessis (25), Gaikwad outperformed all his teammates giving the impression of being in a different league altogether. Known for playing proper cricketing shots, the right-hand batter was at the top of his game especially in the middle overs which further speaks highly about his quality.

Other than Gaikwad, Chennai all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was inch-perfect as a finisher with his 32* (15) comprising of eye-catching four fours and a six propelling his team to 189/4 in 20 overs after Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bowl.

Twitter reactions on Ruturaj Gaikwad:

Ruturaj 🔥🔥🔥. What a knock and what a player👏👏 #csk #CSKvsRR — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 2, 2021

The last ball six brought a joy on your face and ours too. Well done champ on your maiden 💯 in @IPL #RuturajGaikwad #CSKvRR #IPL2021 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) October 2, 2021

