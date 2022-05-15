Ruturaj Gaikwad IPL 2022 total runs: Ruturaj Gaikwad IPL 2022 runs and innings list

Ruturaj Gaikwad IPL 2022 total runs: Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has been the best batter of the Chennai Super Kings this season.

Chennai Super Kings are up against Gujarat Titans in the 62nd league match of the Indian Premier League 2022. Chennai Super Kings opted to bat first, but again the batters of the side failed to impress. They managed to score just 133 runs, where the last five overs were without any boundaries.

Ruturaj Gaikwad again finished as the highest run-scorer of the side with 53 runs in 49 balls, courtesy of four boundaries and one six. Gaikwad was quite slow in his innings, but his half-century still gave Chennai a decent platform.

Ruturaj made his IPL debut in 2020, where he impressed everyone and scored 204 runs at an average of 51.00, with the help of three half-centuries. In the title-winning IPL 2021 season, Ruturaj Gaikwad was the lead opener of Chennai, and he was also the highest run-scorer of the tournament.

Ruturaj Gaikwad IPL 2022 total runs

Ruturaj Gaikwad has struggled a lot in the IPL 2022 so far, but it is interesting to note that he is still the best batter of the side this season. He has scored 366 runs in IPL 2022 at 28.15, courtesy of three half-centuries. He managed to score just 35 runs in the initial five innings of the tournament.

Ruturaj has gathered pace in the latter half of the tournament. He scored 99 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he missed a deserving century at his home ground in Pune.

Match 1: 0 (4) vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 2: 1 (4) vs Lucknow Super Giants

Match 3: 1 (4) vs Punjab Kings

Match 4: 16 (13) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 5: 17 (16) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 6: 73 (48) vs Gujarat Titans

Match 7: 0 (1) vs Mumbai Indians

Match 8: 30 (27) vs Punjab Kings

Match 9: 99 (57) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 10: 28 (23) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 11: 41 (33) vs Delhi Capitals

Match 12: 7 (6) vs Mumbai Indians

Match 13: 53 (49) vs Gujarat Titans