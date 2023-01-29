SA vs ENG 2nd ODI pitch report today match: Mangaung Oval Bloemfontein pitch report batting or bowling for ODI

In a bid to win their first ODI series against England since 2016, and further improve their chances to directly qualify for this year’s World Cup in India, South Africa will take them on in the penultimate match of the series today at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

The hosts would certainly be high-in-confidence post the manner in which they won the first ODI on Friday, dismissing England at the score of 271 (while defending 299), after their opening pair had stitched together an opening partnership of 146 runs.

As for England, to state that they have been struggling in the format would not really paint an honest picture, despite them having won mere one of the previous eight ODIs. A large part of the losses have arguably been a result of poor scheduling of matches, where Jos Buttler’s men have not had the luxury to field their best possible playing XI.

SA vs ENG 2nd ODI pitch report today match

The pitches at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein have generally been tacky, which was yet again the case during the first ODI, with the batters finding it challenging to have their way once the ball got older.

While today’s ODI will be played on the pitch adjacent to the one used on Friday, batters might well have to again grind hard with the onus largely on the middle and lower-middle order batters to achieve a total as daunting as possible.

A spongy bounce might well bring in the bowlers in the game yet again, but the batters are expected to take advantage with the new ball, when it would be much easier to play through the line.

As for the pacers, they will rely on their variations later in the innings, and might well get some assistance with the new ball as well, with it being a day game today.

All in all, the Mangaung Oval track will present the spectators and viewers with a likely even contest with both bat and ball on Sunday.