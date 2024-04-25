“Donald Trump Has Never Been Black”: Ryan Clark Makes His Stance Clear on Stephen A. Smith’s Take on the Former POTUS

Donal Trump had, for a moment, found a surprising ally in sports analyst Stephen A. Smith. As Trump makes another bid for the Presidency, he has been lamenting the “discrimination” he is facing. However, according to him, this has helped him get the support of the African American population. Smith seemingly substantiated this notion when he endorsed these bizarre statements last week. Smith’s shocking stance was highly criticized by his friends, collaborators, and community members alike, with former football safety Ryan Clark among them.

In a video posted by Clark today, he first cleared that he respectfully disagreed with Stephen Smith and then proceeded to rip apart Donald Trump in a scathing rant.

According to Clark, the statement that African Americans are supporting him due to his “run-ins with the law,” is an inherently problematic take. Clark professed this idea and asked Trump why black people can’t connect with him on “diversity, equity, and inclusion?” He further let Trump have it over his bid to try to connect with the African American voters with such a racist take:

“And let’s be very clear about one more thing. Donald Trump hasn’t been black. He will nèver be black. He doesn’t understand what it’s like to walk in a black man’s shoes. And if he ever did, he’d realize that those shoes are too big and way too uncomfortable for him to wear for a day.”

These statements came a week after Stephen A. Smith, in a conversation with Sean Hannity on Fox News, actually agreed with Trump over his claims and said:

“As much as people may have been abhorred by Donald Trump’s statement weeks ago talking about how Black folks, he’s hearing that Black folks find him relatable because of what he is going through is similar to what Black Americans have gone through, he wasn’t lying! He was telling the truth.”

Clark, in his rant, completely contrasted Smith’s sentiments and clarified that Donald Trump doesn’t know what it means to be a Black American. His opinion, thus, is rightfully ignorant and reeks of entitlement. The NFL analyst’s video rant has gained tremendous support and traction on social media. He also found an ally in Jeff Pearlman who shares a similar sentiment to Clark.

“Stop Fu*king Talking” – Jeff Pearlman Calls Out Stephen A. Smith

Popular sportswriter Jeff Pearlman was also upset with Stephen Smith’s stance. He hence took to TikTok to make his views clear in a passionate rant. More than bashing Trump, he was raged by the Smith’s tendency to give an opinion on every moving news on the planet. He called Smith’s agreement to Trump’s statement as insane as it was completely illogical. He said,

“Why do you have to have an opinion about everything? Like, why are you, Stephen A. Smith — successful by all measures — why are you going on Fox News? Why are you going on Hannity? And why are you comparing Trump’s legal situation to that of the plight of Black Americans? It’s fu*king insane! It doesn’t even make sense.”

Stephen A. Smith has since apologized for making statements on behalf of the black community while asserting that his statements were misconstrued. The First Take host clarified that he was merely representing facts he had gleaned from reputable media sources like the New York Times, which reported the increasing support for Trump from the black community.