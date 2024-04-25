Belal Muhammad Ridiculed by Fans for Predicting Unanimous Decision Victory Over Leon Edwards: “Can’t Even Get a Finish in His Dream”

The UFC CEO, Dana White, has been dismissing the famed UFC welterweight, Belal Muhammad’s title shot demands for a long time now. However, a lot of fans haven’t given up on the hopes of ‘Remember The Name’ receiving a shot at the current UFC welterweight king, Leon Edwards. Recently, a fan on ‘X’ questioned ‘BullyB’ about how he thought his fight against ‘Rocky’ would play out. Well, it appeared as if Belal Muhammad has received the perfect question to vent out his frustration.

Replying to the question, Muhammad detailed how he would punish Edwards. His post read,

“I picture me coming out piecing him up with boxing the first round then second round I start kicking him and hurting him to the body then third round I start clinching him and hurting him with elbows then in between rounds my coach tells me to stop playing with my food but I don’t listen and then 4rth round I take him down and start getting him in submissions to the point of him tapping but then I let them go until I hear his coach scream the magic words from the corner then at that point I lick my lips and I’ll point to the ground like max holloway and Leon will look at me in fear then I’ll shoot takedown and win 50-42 on all three judges scorecards”

Several UFC fighters have sounded highly ambitious regarding the predictions of their upcoming fights. A lot of them, like the UFC 300 main eventer Jamahal Hill, predicted KO victories over their rivals just to get finished during their fights.

Quite contrastingly, Muhammad did not aim for a knockout. Instead, the 35-year-old predicted that he would win by decision. Belal Muhammad’s intentions got the fans deriding him brutally. Most fans were ridiculed by the fact that Belal couldn’t finish Edwards even in his hypothetical story.

One such fan reposted Belal’s response with his opinion as the caption. It read “Bro can’t even get a finish in his dream world”

One more follower chose to echo identical thoughts by writing, “Bro wrote a fanfic and had it go to decision “

Another fan resorted to the same way but used different words to express. The comment read, “So even in your perfect scenario you couldn’t finish anyone, absolute b*m”

Dana White also found support for his decision from several fans. One of them wrote, “Even in his fantasies he is not finishing Leon! No wonder Dana refuses to give a title shot to him”

Well, keeping aside the fans’ opinions, Muhammad’s idea of punishing Edwards might be a little too far-fetched in reality. A detailed look at the way he wanted to approach the fight will indicate that Muhammad would probably not get the outcome that he predicted.

Does Belal Muhammad have enough to piece Leon Edwards up with his boxing?

Several UFC pundits have labeled the current UFC welterweight king as one of the most efficient strikers in the current UFC roster. Edwards comes from a kickboxing background just like the ferocious, Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira, and hence packs an incredibly developed striking game.

Belal may have desired “piecing” Edwards up with his boxing in the initial stanza of the fight. But the Jamaican-Britisher’s superb striking capabilities indicate that ‘BullyB’s’ plan might backfire. Going into a striking fest with Edwards right from round 1 might cause Belal to end up like the former UFC welterweight champ, Kamaru Usman, after his UFC 278 fight.