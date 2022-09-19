SA20 auctioneer name 2022: Who is Richard Madley? Salary of CSA T20 League auctioneer

SA20 auctioneer name 2022: Richard Madley is set to be the auctioneer of the inaugural edition of the CSA T20 League auction.

The inaugural edition of the South Africa T20 League is set to take place in January-February 2023. On the 19th of September 2022, the auction of the first season will take place, where all six teams will try to strengthen their squads ahead of the major tournament. It is interesting that all the six teams in the tournament are owned by all six IPL teams.

A team can sign a maximum of 17 players in their teams, and the teams have already signed some players ahead of the auction. Out of 17, there can be a maximum of 7 international players. A total of 4 overseas players will be allowed in the playing 11 of the tournament.

The maximum budget available for the franchises is US$2 million. However, the remaining purse of the teams is dependent on the players they have already signed ahead of the auction. MI Cape Town and Durban Super Giants have signed a maximum of 5 players.

SA20 auctioneer name 2022

Richard Madley will be the auctioneer of the South Africa T20 League auction. Madley is a familiar voice to the Indian audience as he was an auctioneer of the Indian Premier League for over a decade. He was the first auctioneer of the IPL in 2008, and he continued till 2017. In 2018, he was replaced by Hugh Edmeades in the 2018 season.

Madley said that he was disappointed when BCCI replaced him in 2018. It is interesting to note that Madley still has “Original IPL Auctioneer” in his Twitter bio.

“I’m sad, disappointed and a little bit let down and deflated,” Madley was quoted as saying by Cricketnext in 2018.

It is interesting that Madley has represented Wales in junior hockey and he has also played in the Surrey Cricket League. The salary of Madley for the CSA T20 League auction is not revealed yet.