“Our relationships runs deep”: Stephen Fleming aims to repeat CSK heroics with Johannesburg Super Kings in CSA T20 League

Stephen Fleming will be the head coach of Johannesburg Super Kings in the CSA T20 League, and he aims to repeat CSK heroics.

The CSA T20 League in South Africa will start in January 2023, and it is interesting that all six teams of the tournament are owned by the IPL franchises only. Chennai Super Kings have bought the Johannesburg franchise of the tournament, and it will be called Johannesburg Super Kings.

Ahead of the auction, Johannesburg Super Kings have roped in five players. They have signed Faf du Plessis,(US$350,000), Moeen Ali (US$400,000), Maheesh Theekshana (US$200,000), Romario Shepherd (US$175,000) and Gerald Coetzee (US$50,000) as direct signings.

Stephen Fleming aims to repeat CSK heroics with Johannesburg Super Kings

Former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming, who is the head coach of the Chennai Super Kings in IPL will be doing the job for the Johannesburg Super Kings as well. He said that working with the people with whom you are comfortable makes the culture which is suitable for winning.

He said that the relationship runs deep between the franchise and the staff, and it is exciting to get some new players to play for the franchise.

“When you get people that you feel really comfortable with, the environment and who you’re with, the culture develops a lot quicker,” Stephen Fleming said on CSK’s Youtube channel.

“Our relationships runs deep and it hurts when we lose players and it’s exciting when we gain new players but relationships are really important and the support staff have been together…the thread of CSK runs pretty deep.”

Fleming also talked about the difference in the nature of the home tracks of both sides. In Chennai, there is a spin-friendly deck, whereas the pitch in Johannesburg is one of the fastest in the world. The Super Kings have used their home surface to their advantage in the past, but Fleming believes that they know how to adapt to different conditions.

“There’s no doubt we created an advantage in Chennai but we haven’t had that for the last three-four years either. So there’s been some real learning about how to adapt to situations and environments,” Fleming added.