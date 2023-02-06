SA20 Points Table: SA20 semi final team list 2023

The inaugural edition of the SA20 League has reached its business stages as only a couple of League matches are left in the tournament. We have already seen some great cricket so far in the league, and the climax of it is expected to be an exciting affair as well.

After the end of the Big Bash League, some of the Australian players joined the tournament as well. Faf du Plessis has proved class yet again in the tournament, and he is the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 369 runs so far in the tournament at 52.71. The Super Kings’ captain has certainly led from the front.

In the bowling department, Pretoria Captials’ pacer Anrich Nortje has led the charts, and he has scalped 15 wickets in the tournament so far. Roelof van der Merwe has certainly surprised everyone with his spin-bowling, and he is 2nd in the list with 14 wickets, along with Gerald Coetzee.

SA20 Points Table

The top-4 teams of the tournament will qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament. Out of four, three teams i.e. Pretoria Capitals, Joburg Super Kings and Surrisers Eastern Cape have sealed their places. MI Cape Town is the only team who is knocked out of the tournament.

The last spot will be decided between Paarl Royals and Durban Super Giants. Durban Super Giants are already out of the tournament, whereas Paarl Royals have one more match in hand. Both teams are at equal points, but Paarl Royals are ahead of the NRR.

If Paarl Royals can win the match, they will qualify, a defeat can make some room for the Durban Super Giants. Johannesburg and Centurion will host one semi-final each, whereas the final will also be played in Johannesburg.