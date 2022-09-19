SA20 team owners: Full list of owners in SA20 auction 2022 CSA T20 League

SA20 team owners: The SportsRush brings you the owners list of the South Africa T20 League set to start next year.

The auction of the inaugural edition of the South Africa T20 League is set to take place on Monday. South Africa is planning to revamp their T20 League, and they have even cancelled their ODI series against Australia for the same which has risked their direct qualification in the World Cup next year.

The franchises are allowed to sign a total of 17 players, where a maximum of 7 players can be overseas players. Ahead of the auction, the teams were allowed to sign a maximum of 5 players, where there can be three international players, one South African international and one uncapped South African.

However, only MI Cape Town and Durban Super Giants used their full quota of 5 signings. Johannesburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals signed four players, whereas Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape signed a couple of players each. The franchises have a maximum budget of USD 2M to sign players.

SA20 team owners

All six teams of the South Africa T20 League are owned by the IPL team owners only. Mumbai Indians have started to globalize their franchise, and they have bought the Cape Town franchise of the CSA T20 League named MI Cape Town. Chennai Super Kings have bought the Johannesburg franchise, and this is their first global franchise.

The Paarl franchise is owned by the owners of the Rajasthan Royals, whereas Delhi Capitals owners have owned the franchise of Pretoria. Sunrisers Hyderabad owners have named their side Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

MI Cape Town: Mukesh Ambani [Reliance Industries]

Paarl Royals: Manoj Badale [Emerging Media] and Lachlan Murdoch [RedBird Capital Partners]

Johannesburg Super Kings: N Srinivasan [Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited]

Pretoria Capitals: Parth Jindal and Kiran Kumar Gandhi [GMR Group and JSW Group]

Durban Supergiants: Sanjeev Goenka [RPSG Group]

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Kalanithi Maran [Sun TV Network]