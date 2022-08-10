Sabina Park Jamaica weather: Sabina Park Kingston Jamaica weather forecast West Indies vs New Zealand T20

Sabina Park Jamaica weather: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for the first WI vs NZ T20I.

West Indies will host New Zealand for six white-ball matches within 12 days merely a handful of days after hosting India for three ODIs and five T20Is. Last international series of this West Indian summer before Caribbean Premier League 2022 takes over, West Indies will be playing T20I and ODI series in Jamaica and Barbados respectively.

The first T20I between these two teams will be played at the Sabina Park tonight. Among the most famous venues in the Caribbean islands, Jamaica will be hosting a T20I after over half-a-decade.

After leading the pace bowling group for the T20Is against Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands, hear from @aucklandcricket‘s Lockie Ferguson about working with @cricketwgtninc‘s Ben Sears and the @CentralStags‘ Blair Tickner. #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/3mYKUQGLs7 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) August 9, 2022

Sabina Park Jamaica weather

New Zealand, who will be playing a match in West Indies after as many as eight years, might see weather play a little spoilsport in the first T20I on Wednesday.

Readers must note that August 10 is expected to be a hot and humid day in Jamaica with a 100% cloud cover. An afternoon match according to the local time, it will follow a morning which has a rain probability in vicinity of 50% according to AccuWeather.

Having said that, the same is expected to reduce by half as the start time of the match will near. As a result, even if rain pours over the Sabina Park in the afternoon, it shouldn’t be dangerous enough to abandon the match.

Set to play a T20I with each other after around 20 months, readers must note that the last West Indies vs New Zealand T20I had to be abandoned due to rain in Mount Maunganui.

Sabina Park Kingston Jamaica weather forecast hourly

01:00 PM – 32 degree (Rain Probability – 25%).

02:00 PM – 32 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

03:00 PM – 32 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

04:00 PM – 31 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

05:00 PM – 31 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

06:00 PM – 31 degree (Rain Probability – 13%).