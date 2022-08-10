West Indies vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel name in India and USA: When and where to watch WI vs NZ Jamaica T20I?

West Indies vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Telecast: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of 1st WI vs NZ T20I.

All in readiness to kick-start their fifth tour in just over a couple of months, New Zealand’s tour of West Indies 2022 will begin with the first T20I at the Sabina Park tonight.

While West Indies are struggling due to poor form and injured and unavailable players, New Zealand have received a shot in the arm with captain Kane Williamson ready to take charge in their penultimate T20I series before ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

While New Zealand have a dominating T20I record against West Indies, the same can’t be said of their T20I record in this part of the world. With the Kiwis set to play an international match in the Caribbean after as many as eight years, the hosts would want to make the most of the opposition players’ inexperience of playing international cricket in these conditions.

“So much skill & power”

Captain Kane Williamson says his side are relishing the challenge of taking on @windiescricket at home in T20 ahead of the opening game in Kingston on Wednesday (6-30am NZT Thurs). Follow play LIVE in NZ on @skysportnz & @SENZ_Radio #WIvNZ pic.twitter.com/jrYUpctg26 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) August 10, 2022

West Indies vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel name in India and USA

In spite of the recently concluded India’s tour of West Indies getting televised in India on Doordarshan Sports, New Zealand’s tour of West Indies 2022 doesn’t have any television viewing platform for the Indian audiences. As a result, Indian fans will once again have to do without a television channel for an international series being played in West Indies.

Having said that, streaming platform Fan Code will be streaming the same at a nominal price. Fans, who wish to buy a pass for the whole tour (three T20Is and three ODIs), will have to pay INR 49 on the website or mobile application of FanCode. Readers must note that there’s neither any discount nor an option of buying a pass solely for the first T20I for this series.

As far as local fans in the Caribbean are concerned, they will be able to watch this series on ESPN Caribbean. Fans of the Black Caps back home will be able to watch Jamaica T20Is on Sky Sport NZ. Meanwhile, fans living in USA and UK will be able to watch these matches on ESPN+ and BT Sport respectively.

Date – Local: 10/08/2022 (Wednesday) and India: 11/08/2022 (Thursday).

Match start Time – 01:30 AM (local) and 00:00 AM (India).

TV Channel – Not available (India), ESPN Caribbean (Caribbean), Sky Sport NZ (New Zealand), ESPN+ (USA) and BT Sport (UK).

Online platform – FanCode (India) and Sky Sport Now (New Zealand).

NOTE: Fans are advised to verify the timings according to their local time zones.