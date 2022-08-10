Sabina Park Kingston Jamaica T20 records: Kingston Jamaica Cricket Ground records and T20 highest innings total

Sabina Park Kingston Jamaica T20 records: Sabina Park will be hosting an international match after around seven months.

The first T20I of New Zealand’s tour of West Indies 2022 will be played at the Sabina Park in less than four hours from now. Touring West Indies after a massive eight-year gap, New Zealand will be playing three T20Is and as many ODIs in the next 12 days.

Only the eighth bilateral T20I series (second in West Indies) between West Indies and New Zealand, it will be played some 20 months after their last encounter in this format. While West Indies have won a lone bilateral T20I series against New Zealand, the Kiwis have registered four series wins in the past. Readers must note that West Indies’ last bilateral T20I series win against this opposition had come a decade ago.

Having last hosted international cricket in January this year, Jamaica will be hosting a T20I after more than half-a-decade. With the venue hosting only three T20Is till date, there aren’t a lot of T20I records regarding this venue and players taking part in this series.

Sabina Park Kingston Jamaica T20 records

Been part of all the three Jamaica T20Is in the past, West Indies have won two and lost one match at this venue. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be playing their first-ever T20I here on Wednesday.

Highest run-scorers in Jamaica T20Is are Evin Lewis (125), Marlon Samuels (62), Gary Wilson (53), Ed Joyce (50) and Dinesh Karthik (48).

Highest T20I wicket-takers at the Sabina Park are Alex Cusack (6), Kevin O’Brien (3), Daren Sammy (3), Tim Murtagh (3) and Samuel Badree (3).

No cricketer from the current West Indies or New Zealand squad has ever played a T20I in Kingston in the past.

Kingston Jamaica Cricket Ground highest innings total

In six completed T20I innings here, an innings total of 200+ is yet to be registered even once. While the latest Jamaica T20I between West Indies and India in 2017 was a high-scoring one, the first two involving West Indies and Ireland (in 2014) were low-scoring matches.

Two out of the three T20Is at this venue have been won by teams batting second. The last one had witnessed West Indies scoring 194/1 (highest innings total at this venue) to chase a 191-run target with nine balls to spare.