Sabina Park Kingston Jamaica weather: WI vs NZ 3rd T20I weather in Kingston today

Sabina Park Kingston Jamaica weather: Having lost the series already, West Indies play for pride in the ongoing third T20I at Kingston.

During the third and final T20I of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of West Indies at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, the Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson has won the Toss and elected to bat first, with his eyes set on a series whitewash.

The Windies, on the other hand, have surprisingly made as many as four changes to their squad, despite having had to struggle to notch-up two back-to-back wins in the format off-late, and with the ongoing series having lost as well.

Moreover, they have rested their skipper Nicholas Pooran and have appointed Rovman Powell as the stand-in captain for today’s match. Apart from Pooran, they have also dropped Jason Jolder, Kyle Mayers, and Obed McCoy from the playing XI.

The Kiwis, on the other hand, have roped in Lockie Ferguson in place of Trent Boult.

Sabina Park Kingston Jamaica weather

With a temperature of 31 degrees Celcius presently, the Sabina Park in Kingston has been evenly spread with the sunlight, and with 56% of indoor humidity.

The good news for the viewers and the spectators is that the sun will continue to make its appearance in the city for the next three hours, which means that the match is expected to end without an interruption of any sort.

As for record, the probability of rain for the next three hours, as per Accuweather, is 7,7, and 9% respectively, which is not a threat at all, as far as the proceedings of the ongoing match is concerned.

Underway with the bat at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica for the final T20I. Follow play LIVE in NZ 🎥 = @skysportnz 📻 = @SENZ_Radio #WIvNZ pic.twitter.com/Iu794dpI44 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) August 14, 2022

