Sabina Park Kingston Jamaica pitch today match: Sabina Park Jamaica pitch report WI vs NZ 2nd T20 good for batting or not

Sabina Park Kingston Jamaica pitch today match: West Indies eye on getting back to winning ways after loss in the first T20I at this venue.

Disappointment just does not seem to cease for the West Indies, as after underwhelming performances against Bangladesh and then India in their own den, they fell short of the winning line yet again against New Zealand during the first of the three match T20I series at the Sabina Park in Kingston a couple of days ago.

In a bid to turn the fortunes back in their favour, Nicholas Pooran and his men are set to face the Kiwis in just a few hours from now at the same venue, as they look to draw level the series.

The Windies did show some sparks of their abilities with the bat yet again, but the same old story of not being able to collectively fire and build partnerships despite batting deep, went against them during the first T20I as they fell short by 13 runs en route the chase of 186 runs.

New Zealand, on the other hand, continued with their winning juggernaut in the format, and were more that just pleased by the return back of their skipper Kane Williamson, who played a crucial knock of 47 (33), in what was his first T20I since the T20 World Cup last year.

Hear from T20 opener & wicket-keeper Devon Conway as the side gear up for the 2nd T20I in Kingston, Jamaica on Friday (6-30am Sat NZT) #WIvNZ #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/PQWE7Zblyl — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) August 12, 2022

Sabina Park Kingston Jamaica pitch today match

Against the expectations, the Sabina Park pitch offered decent turn for the spinners during the first T20I, which had taken the Kiwi off-spinner Mitchell Santner by surprise, as he returned with the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his economical three-fer.

However, it did turn out to be a high-scoring contest, with the ball coming nicely onto the bat (barring a few) and staying true to its nature for the entire duration of the match.

Spinners could yet again come into the game, but overall the batters are highly likely to dominate the course of the match today.