W Saha IPL career teams: Wriddhiman Saha IPL career and list of teams stats

Wriddhiman Saha IPL career teams: The veteran Indian wicket-keeper batter is playing for his fifth Indian Premier League team.

Veteran India wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha has been handed a debut by Gujarat Titans in the 29th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League in Pune tonight.

Saha, 37, wasn’t preferred ahead of Australia wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade in the first five matches. An intention of retaining balance due to captain Hardik Pandya’s injury in addition to Wade’s poor form (68 runs in five innings) resulted in Titans including Saha into their Playing XI for this match.

It is noteworthy that Gujarat had acquired Saha’s services for INR 1.9 crore after involving in a bidding competition with defending champions Chennai Super Kings during the mega auction held in Bengaluru earlier this year.

Wriddhiman Saha IPL career teams

Saha playing this match means that he has become only the eighth player to play (at least) a match during each season of the IPL. The others to have done the same are Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa and Manish Pandey.

Having made his IPL debut under former India captain Sourav Ganguly for Kolkata Knight Riders (2008-2010) in 2008, Saha has since played for Super Kings (2011-2013), Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings, 2014-2017) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2018-2021).

Saha’s most successful IPL stint has come for Punjab scoring 1,115 runs in 49 innings at an average and strike rate of 24.77 and 131.95 respectively including a century and five half-centuries.

Overall, Saha is the 39th highest run-scorer in the biggest T20 tournament scoring 2,110 runs at an average and strike rate of 24.53 and 128.73 respectively including a century and eight half-centuries. 82 wicket-keeping dismissals see Saha on the fourth position among most dismissals by a wicket-keeper in the IPL.