Saha vs Boult head to head record: Wriddhiman Saha at Eden Gardens IPL stats

Saha vs Boult head to head: The two players will be facing each other only for the fifth time in the Indian Premier League.

Gujarat Titans wicket-keeper batter might not have scored tons of runs in the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League but the veteran cricketer has sure put on display some vital contributions for his team.

Second-choice wicket-keeper batter after Matthew Wade at GT, Saha made the position his own after Wade returned with minimal returns in the first few matches. As a result, Saha’s 312 runs in nine IPL 2022 innings have come at an average and strike rate of 39 and 124.80 respectively including three half-centuries.

Saha vs Boult head to head record in IPL

Expected to do well in IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 against Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata tonight, Saha will have to counter opposition’s spearhead Trent Boult in the powerplay itself.

In their previous four IPL meetings, Saha has scored 17 (14) at a strike rate of 121.42 with the help of three fours at the expense of getting out once against Boult.

As far as playing against RR is concerned, Saha has scored 107 runs in 11 innings against them at an average and strike rate of 13.38 and 146.58 respectively. Readers must note that Saha has represented Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Sunrisers Hyderabad in 13 matches across nine seasons against Royals.

Wriddhiman Saha at Eden Gardens IPL stats

Titans are quite likely of gaining an advantage assuming Saha betters the aforementioned numbers. A positive point for Saha ahead of this match is that he will be playing at his home ground in Eden Gardens.

In 14 IPL innings here, Saha has scored 279 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 129.77 respectively. As far as Saha’s nine innings for Bengal at this venue are concerned, Saha’s 200 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 25 and 133.33 respectively.