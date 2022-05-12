Samir Gaikwad and Ruturaj Gaikwad relation: Ruturaj Gaikwad brother name and family details

Samir Gaikwad and Ruturaj Gaikwad relation: Ruturaj Gaikwad has been the best batter of Chennai this season.

Chennai Super Kings’ Ruturaj Gaikwad’s success has been brilliant in the Indian Premier League. Ruturaj made his debut for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2022 campaign, where Chennai Super Kings flopped and could not even qualify for the playoffs.

He impressed everyone in the limited opportunities in IPL 2022 and scored 204 runs at an average of 51.00, courtesy of three half-centuries. Due to his brilliant performances, he became a regular of the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021. Chennai Super Kings won the title in IPL 2021, and Ruturaj was the highest run-scorer of the tournament.

Ruturaj finished as the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 635 runs at 45.35, with the help of four half-centuries and one century. In IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings have struggled in the tournament so far, but Ruturaj has again been decent.

He started the tournament on a bad note, but he has slowly regained his form in the last matches. He has scored 306 runs this season at 27.81, and he is the highest run-scorer of the side this season.

So much to like about RG. Plays express pace like most do against medium pace. He will get there in time. No Doubts. Classy stuff tonite @Ruutu1331 @ChennaiIPL @IPL #SRHvsCSK #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/M4EQR9vEg6 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 1, 2022

Samir Gaikwad and Ruturaj Gaikwad relation

Samir Gaikwad was a tik-tok star, who was found hanging at his home in Pune in February 2022. He was then rushed to the hospital, but he was declared dead later. He committed suicide with the a help of saree.

There is absolutely no connection between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Samir Gaikwad. Ruturaj is a cricketer, whereas Samir was a tik-tok star. Although, both of them belonged to Maharashtra, and that is the only connection between them.

Ruturaj Gaikwad brother name and family details

Dashrath Gaikwad is Ruturaj’s father and Savita Gaikwad is Ruturaj’s mother. His father is Defense Research Development Officer, whereas his mother is a teacher. There is confirmed details about his brothers and sisters.