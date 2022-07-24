Sanju Samson batting highlights yesterday match: Sanju Samson maiden ODI half-century in Port of Spain ODI

Sanju Samson batting highlights: The Indian wicket-keeper batter scored a maiden ODI half-century at the Queen’s Park Oval.

During the second ODI of India’s tour of West Indies 2022 in Port of Spain, India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson scored a maiden half-century in only his third match.

Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the 18th over of a 312-run chase, Samson scored 54 (51) with the help of three fours and sixes each before finding himself on the wrong end of a run-out in order to sneak a run which could’ve been avoided.

It was on the first delivery that Samson faced that he hit a boundary off West Indies all-rounder Kyle Mayers. A leg-side delivery was provided with an apt treatment by the right-handed batter.

With spinner Hayden Walsh beating him outside the off-stump only a handful of deliveries later, Samson cleared his front leg to hit the leg-spinner for a six over long-off on the following delivery. Walsh got hit for a replica of this shot for the same result later in the same spell.

Samson’s third six of the innings came in the 32nd over when he stepped out against spinner Akeal Hosein only to clear the long-off fielder yet again. It was on the second delivery of the 38th over when Samson hit a Jayden Seales full-toss towards the fine-leg region for his third boundary through that area.

With India needing close to 10 runs per over right before the third powerplay, the situation was ideal for a well-set Samson to play an archetype match-winning knock but it wasn’t to be in this particular match.

Sanju Samson batting highlights yesterday match

For more cricket-related news, click here.