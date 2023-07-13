Sarah Glenn Husband Name: Is English Spinner Married?

England Women’s spinner Sarah Glenn was destined to become a cricketer. Playing the game was in her genes and she is now making her mark in world cricket. However, cricket is not the only sport which Glenn had played at the international level.

Glenn was born on August 23, 1999, in Derby. Her parents were clear that she would focus on sports and that’s why Glenn took homeschooling from a very early age. As a result, Glenn could give a good amount of time towards playing because she had no school to attend. Apart from cricket, she was proficient in playing hockey as well.

Glenn has represented England in hockey in the junior age group. She later realized that playing two sports was not practical and committed herself to only cricket. Glenn went to Trinity College for the final three years of her education where she represented their Men’s team. She was the only female cricketer in that squad.

Sarah Glenn Husband Name

Glenn is not married yet but is in a relationship with Jordan Sergeant. She has shared a lot of adorable pictures with her boyfriend on her Instagram handle. Even the fans love the couple and you can find some lovely comments about them under their social media posts.

There isn’t much information about Sergeant in the public forum as he has a private account on Instagram. Glenn has also not revealed much about his background or profession. There is no official update with respect to when the couple will get married.

Sarah Glenn Family Members

Cricket runs through Glenn’s blood. She used to train at Derby Cricket Club where her father and uncle used to play as well. The name of Glenn’s father is not known but he used to play professional cricket as well. Tess Glenn is Sarah’s mother and there is not much known about her profession either.

Michael Glenn is Sarah’s uncle and Hannah Glenn is her sister. Both Michael and Hannah have played for Derbyshire in county cricket. Michael represented the team in 1975 and 1976, whereas Hannah played for them between 2008 and 2011.

Readers must note that Sarah used to be a pacer when she started playing the game but her father advised her to switch upon noticing her daughter’s wrist flick. Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne is her idol.