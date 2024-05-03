Josh Hart Reveals Secret Behind His Energy After Averaging 46.4 Minutes vs Sixers

Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts during the fourth quarter of game 5 of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Hart is one of the best hustle players in the league. Banking on his rebounding and defensive energy, he is the king of second chances currently in the playoffs. During the 4-2 series win against the Philadelphia 76ers, the busybody logged 46.4 minutes per game, participating in all 53 minutes during the Game 5 OT win. Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau didn’t bench Hart for even a single instance during Game 2 and Game 5. So what is the secret behind his relentless energy? Apparently, it is candy!

Advertisement

During the post-game conference, a reporter asked Hart about the secret behind his ceaseless play. His teammate Jalen Brunson told the reporter, “It’s Mike’s and Ike’s, popcorn.”

The 2017 draftee even threw a Mike & Ike box toward a reporter. It paved the way for even funnier shenanigans as the all-round guard started to chew the candy during the post-conference itself. And it seems he has been munching candies since he was a kid after all.

In December, the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy wrote an article about the defensive stopper’s love for Mike & Ike candy. As per the article, the Knicks guard’s pre-match meal involves “a family size of the candy and a bag of popcorn.” The brand even made a customized version of the candy dubbing it “Josh Hart 3 Point Mix”. The candy enthusiast took to his X and posted a photo with the caption, “My dream has come true! @mikeandike big things coming.”

It seems like the candy has been working its magic for many decades. In an astounding stat, the Knicks energy-bunny rested for under 15 minutes in their six-game series. The phenomenal athlete has surely become the Ironman figure of the modern NBA.

He is an exception, in a league full of load management and minutes restriction. While his confectionary consumption habits can be rib-tickling for many, his nutritionist doesn’t approve of his obsession.

Josh Hart’s Mike & Ike love is a nightmare for nutritionists

Hart isn’t just a huge candy enthusiast, the guard also takes a large amount of caffeine in the pre-game window. The combination of sugar and caffeine has to be a nutritionist’s worst dream. After the Game 1 106-112 OT loss, Hart was asked if teammates would love to emulate his habits to transform into a vibrant performer like him. The 29-year-old wished his mates followed suit, much to the chagrin of their nutritionist.

“Maybe I drink a lot of caffeine before the game, I can say that. 3-400 milligrams of caffeine. Mike and Ikes. And then I’m like let’s get ready to run around. The nutritionist, Erica. We have fights,” Josh Hart replied.

As per a Knicks reporter, Steve Popper, the team nutritionist was also not happy with Hart’s eating habits. It is indeed a shocker that the Knicks guard has such an unhealthy diet. His chiseled muscles and ripped frame don’t betray the loaded caffeine-sugar combo before games. The Knicks guard is a workhorse but can’t miss out on his childhood guilty pleasure.