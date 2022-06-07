Sarfaraz Khan first class career: Sarfaraz Khan Ranji Trophy 2022 stats runs

Sarfaraz Khan first class career: Mumbai’s Sarfaraz Khan is the highest run-scorer of the Ranji Trophy this season.

Mumbai’s batter Sarfaraz Khan has continued his dream form with the bat in the Ranji Trophy Quarter-final as well. Mumbai are up against Uttarakhand in their quarter-final match, and they have stamped their authority in the match.

Mumbai opt to bat at a batting track in Alur, and they scored 647 runs in the first innings. Suved Parkar scored a brilliant double-century, where he scored 252 runs courtesy of 21 boundaries and four sixes. Sarfaraz Khan also continued his top form with the bat, and he played a knock of 153 runs.

Sarfaraz scored 153 runs in just 205 balls with the help of 14 boundaries and four sixes. He has been the most consistent performer of the Ranji Trophy this season, and this was his 7th FC hundred.

Sarfaraz Khan first class career

Sarfaraz Khan has not impressed much in the Indian Premier League, but he has been a different beast with the red ball. Khan has scored 2252 FC runs at an average of 80.42, courtesy of 7 centuries and 6 half-centuries. It is interesting that whenever Sarfaraz Khan has scored a century, he has scored over 150 runs.

Sarfaraz Khan currently has more than 2,200 first-class runs at an average over 80 with 7 hundreds. None of his previous six hundreds have ended below 150. Two double hundreds, one triple hundred and two 150-plus scores. What a talent! pic.twitter.com/Hku5mLi8Nc — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) June 7, 2022

Sarfaraz Khan is the highest run-scorer of the Ranji Trophy 2022 season. He has scored 704 runs this season at an average of 140.80, with the help of three centuries and one half-century. He has been getting a lot of applause from players all around the circuit.

Sarfaraz Khan made his FC debut way back in 2014 but has just managed to play 22 FC matches so far. In the last couple of seasons, he has proved his consistency with the bat. If he can continue his good form, Mumbai can certainly rely on him in the coming years, and he can make a case for him in the national team as well.