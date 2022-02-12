“Sarojini Nagar market level bargain”: Wasim Jaffer tweets hilariously on Delhi Capitals’ David Warner steal

Wasim Jaffer tweets hilariously on David Warner: The Australian batter will be playing for Delhi Capitals for the second time.

Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals have acquired the services of Australia batter David Warner for Indian Premier League 2022.

Capitals, who couldn’t buy back former captain Shreyas Iyer, continued their active participation in the first round of marquee players by bidding for Warner among many other players.

Warner, 35, first allured a bid from DC today. It was after a brief pause that Chennai Super Kings challenged Delhi’s bid before Mumbai Indians also jumped into the contest.

It was Capitals’ tenacity regarding a former IPL-winning captain that witnessed them buying him for INR 6.25 crore. Much like his Australian teammate Pat Cummins, Warner will take part in IPL 2o22 with a salary cut. At Capitals, Warner will play under captain Rishabh Pant and head coach Ricky Ponting and open the batting alongside India batter Prithvi Shaw.

It is worth mentioning that Warner had made his IPL debut for Delhi (Daredevils, back in the day) more than a decade ago. In five seasons for the franchise between 2009-2013 before joining Sunrisers Hyderabad, Warner had scored 1,435 runs in 55 innings at an average and strike rate of 28.70 and 133.12 respectively.

An absolute IPL stalwart, Warner is the fifth-highest run-scorer in the IPL. Having scored 5,449 runs in 150 innings at an average and strike rate of 41.59 and 139.96 respectively, Warner is the highest IPL run-scorer among overseas players ahead of AB de Villiers (5,162), Chris Gayle (4,965) and Shane Watson (3,874).

Wasim Jaffer tweets hilariously on Delhi Capitals’ David Warner steal

Delhi people are known to strike a bargain, but getting David Warner for just 6.25cr is a Sarojini Nagar market level bargain 🤯 #IPLAuction2022 #IPL2022 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 12, 2022

David Warner – DC, good buy. SRH, goodbye.#IPLAuction — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) February 12, 2022

David Warner to Delhi, 6.25 cr apart, this is not good for his insta Reels and Tik Tok business. #IPLMegaAuction2022 — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) February 12, 2022

Other than Warner, Capitals are yet to buy a player in IPL auction 2022.