Scott Boland debut: Australia announce playing 11 for the Boxing Day Ashes test in Melbourne

Scott Boland debut: Australia have announced their official playing 11 for the third Ashes 2021-22 at the MCG on Boxing Day.

After winning the Brisbane and Adelaide test, Australia is looking to win the series in Melbourne. Ahead of the game, Australia announced their playing eleven for the boxing day test. It is now confirmed that Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out due to a side strain. Pat Cummins will be back in the team, whereas Mitchell Starc is also fit to play.

Although, Jhye Richardson has been ruled out due to a minor injury. Cummins confirmed that Jhye Richardson is feeling sore and will miss the MCG test.

“He was pretty sore,” Cummins said about Richardson.

“He’s got a small leg injury which is nothing major but we thought rather than risking a long-term injury, we’d give him a week off.”

Scott Boland debut: Australia Boxing Day playing 11

It is now confirmed that Scott Boland will be making his test debut in Melbourne. He will become just the fourth indigenous player to don the baggy green. Scott Boland has scalped 15 wickets in just two of Sheffield Shield 2021-22, and his form has been excellent. Cummins said that the domestic form of Boland played a huge part in this selection.

“We earmarked him as a chance for here and the SCG in particular, we think his record is really well suited,” said Cummins.

“His record speaks for itself here in domestic cricket. Home ground, having someone fresh like him who can perform straightaway were the big factors.”

“He’s really excited obviously – it’s a dream for him to wear the Baggy Green, packed MCG on Boxing Day, it doesn’t get any better.”

Boland’s record at the MCG has been excellent. He has scalped 91 wickets in just 26 FC games at Melbourne. Michael Neser was also in the race, but Boland’s record at the “G” gave him an edge.

Australia’s Playing 11: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon.