Seating capacity of Wankhede Stadium: Full IPL 2022 venue list with seating capacity

Seating capacity of Wankhede Stadium: The iconic Wankhede Stadium is one of the four venues where IPL 2022 league matches would take place.

Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium would host the much-awaited 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament opener between the previous season finalists in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26.

Keeping in view the COVID-19 guidelines in place, the BCCI decided to conduct the league phase of the IPL in the state of Maharashtra across two cities in Mumbai and Pune.

Three stadiums in Mumbai – Wankhede (20 matches), Brabourne (15 matches), DY Patil (20 matches) will host 55 league encounters, while Pune’s MCA Stadium would host 15 league matches in total.

As against the initial permission from the Maharashtra state government to allow crowds to the tune of mere 25% seating capacity across the three venues in Mumbai, the latest development states that the spectator numbers could rise with the overall significant decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Seating capacity of Wankhede Stadium

Post a revamped structure provided to the stands of the Wankhede Stadium ahead of the 2011 World Cup in India, the iconic stadium, where India lifted the World Cup, presently has a seating capacity of around 32,000.

As per the initial estimate, the stadium would take in an approximate 9,800-10,000 people spectators during the initial few matches of the league phase for the imminent season.

Dr. Vijay Patil, the President of the Mumbai Cricket Association shares an update on the iconic Wankhede Stadium’s renovation. He also adds that providing top-class facilities to fans has always been our top priority.#MCA #Mumbai #Cricket #IndianCricket #Wankhede #BCCI #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/mIEheN0aKK — Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) (@MumbaiCricAssoc) March 19, 2022

Mumbai’s Brabourne and DY Patil Stadium would admit 7-8,000 and 11-12,000 spectators respectively, while Pune’s MCA Stadium is likely to allow 12,000 fans’ entry within the stadium premises during the initial matches of the league stage.

While the BCCI is likely to announce the dates for the sale of tickets across these venues as by March 23 (Wednesday). One can click here to get a know-how of the ticket booking process.

Full IPL 2022 venue list with seating capacity

Wankhede Stadium – 32,000 seating capacity

Brabourne Stadium – 28,000 seating capacity

DY Patil Stadium – 60,000 seating capacity

Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium – 37,000 seating capacity.