Is audience allowed in IPL 2022: Where to book IPL tickets 2022 online?

Where to book IPL tickets online 2022: The 15th season of the Indian Premier League will begin in a week from now.

The upcoming 15th season of the Indian Premier League will the first time when a whole IPL season will be played in one Indian state. Although COVID-19 cases have declined sharply across the nation, it is imperative for the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to practice strict covid-related measures throughout this season.

As a result, 70 league matches of IPL 2022 will be played across Maharashtra. While three Mumbai stadiums namely Wankhede, Brabourne (CCI) and DY Patil Stadium will be hosting 55 league matches, the remaining 15 will be played in Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

As far as spectators are concerned, 25% capacity crowd will be allowed to watch live IPL matches across the three stadiums in Mumbai. The decision was taken after a meeting between Maharashtra government, BCCI and MCA (Maharashtra Cricket Association) earlier this month. However, only fully vaccinated fans will be permitted to enter the stadiums.

To ensure the smooth flow of the @IPL, Minister @mieknathshinde ji and I conducted a joint meeting of IPL, @BCCI with officers of Police and Municipal Corporations of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/p7FhEv2BYM — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) March 2, 2022

“IPL coming to Maharashtra ensures that the games aren’t played overseas. This is a huge boost for the country, as well as Maharashtra in terms of economy, morale and for the passion of cricket fans,” Minister of Tourism and Environment for the Government of Maharashtra Aaditya Thackeray had said in another tweet.

Where to book IPL tickets 2022 online?

Passionate fans of the biggest T20 competition in the world are eagerly awaiting to book tickets for IPL 2022. In the absence of any official announcement with respect to the start date of ticket sales, the curiosity has increased all the more.

With only a week remaining for the start of IPL 2022, ticket sale for general public could start anytime this week. There’s a strong possibility of the same happening via an online ticketing platform. We will update you with the platform and detailed steps involved in booking tickets once the process starts.