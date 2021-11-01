“Seriously Unbelievable”: Heather Knight welcomes Jos Buttler in all format Hundred club after his century vs Sri Lanka | ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Heather Knight welcomes Jos Buttler as he joins her in the all format Hundred club in International Cricket for England

The Super 12, Group 1 match of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup between England and Sri Lanka at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is underway with Sri Lanka winning the Toss and along expected lines decided to field first, in what is a do-or-die match for them.

England on the other hand are, for the first time batting first in this World Cup and it would be interesting to see how they approach their game while defending a total, with the dew likely to make an appearance once again. They have chased in all the three matches they have won so far.

Nonetheless, this champion English side has yet again proved why they are arguably the best at the moment when it comes to White ball Cricket. And it is the flamboyant English wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler who rose on at the big occasion playing an outstanding knock of 101 off 67 deliveries with the assistance of 6 fours and as many gigantic sixes.

Heather Knight welcomes Jos Buttler to all format Hundred club

The current England women’s skipper Heather Knight welcomed Jos Buttler to the all format century club, as she too is the only women batter to have achieved this rare feat before.

In line with all the experts of the game, Knight too admitted that the Sharjah pitch was indeed tough to bat on due to its sluggish nature, but Jos made sure that he picked the bowlers to target at, and did what he’s known for in the end.

Seriously unbelievable @josbuttler! Tough pitch, targeted his bowlers and went hot at the end! Welcome to the hundred in all formats club 😉 #ENGvSL — Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) November 1, 2021

Heather Knight has scored a total of 1379 runs in 75 T20I innings at an average of 22.98. Her highest score in T20I Cricket in 108* versus Thailand at Canberra during the ICC T20 World Cup in 2020.

Jos Buttler single-handedly took his side to a respectable total of 163/4 after the allotted 20 Overs. It is worth noting that the England scorecard read 47/3 at the end of 10 Overs and run-scoring seemed to be a difficult task as has been the pattern throughout the tournament.

But, Buttler switched gears with consummate ease while respecting the conditions early on and made sure he also did not throw his bat wildly at anything out of frustration and scoreboard pressure. This was something that Indian batters the other day simply could not execute.