Is Washington Sundar playing today’s RCB vs SRH IPL 2022 match: When will Washington Sundar join SRH?

Is Washington Sundar playing today’s RCB vs SRH IPL 2022 match: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s all-rounder is nursing a hand injury.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the league game of the Indian Premier League. The game is being played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Williamson said that the dew will play a part in this game.

“We are gonna have a bowl. Quite humid, perhaps some dew coming in, we’ll have to see. The wickets tend to remain similar throughout, so we’ll try to make use with the ball first up,” Williamson said at the toss.

The rise of Sunrisers Hyderabad has been brilliant in the tournament so far. They lost their initial two games, but they are on a winning run since then. RCB have also been brilliant in all aspects of their game lately, but the form of Virat Kohli has been a concern.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s fans were eagerly waiting for Washington Sundar’s return in the game, but Williamson confirmed that Washington is not playing. He informed at the toss that Sundar is recovering well and he should be fine in the next few days.

“He (Washington Sundar) is recovering well, another few days should help him out a lot,” Williamson said at the toss.

Washington Sundar got injured while fielding against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 game. He could not even complete his quota of overs in that game and Aiden Markram bowled in for him.

SRH have not made any changes to their XI against RCB. Washington Sundar is still unavailable. pic.twitter.com/dg8FPbDpnR — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) April 23, 2022

Washington Sundar has been in brilliant form for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022. Sundar has scalped four wickets in IPL 2022 at an economy of 7.85, whereas he has scored one brilliant half-century against Rajasthan Royals.

The injuries to Washington Sundar have certainly been frustrating. He missed the entire 2nd leg of IPL 2021 due to an injury, which forced him out of the entire T20 World Cup as well. Sundar also missed the T20I series against West Indies earlier this year due to a hamstring injury.