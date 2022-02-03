Shahid Afridi stats: Will Shahid Afridi play in PSL 2023?

Shahid Afridi stats: Shahid Afridi is set to play his first match in the ongoing Pakistan Super League for the Quetta Gladiators.

During the tenth match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United, the Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has won the Toss and following the trend of the season so far, elected to field first.

The good news for the Quetta Gladiators fans is that their star all-rounder Shahid Afridi has been added in the playing 11 for today’s fixture, and is set to play his maiden game in the ongoing PSL season 7.

He has been replaced with pacer Ashir Qureshi, as one of the three changes in the Gladiators’ squad from the previous match.

Earlier, on January 27, Afridi had tested positive for COVID-19, after which he had quarantined himself following Pakistan Cricket Board’s COVID-19 protocols. The development meant that the 46-year-old had to miss the first three matches for the franchise.

With the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), coming negative on Tuesday, the legendary all-rounder has been added back to the squad.

Shahid Afridi stats

The ongoing season with the Quetta Gladiators will be Afridi’s first and last with the franchise.

“I am excited to join Quetta Gladiators, a side that has had a roller-coaster ride in the past few events despite winning the title in 2019. In my final PSL event, it will be my dream and wish to sign off with another PSL trophy after tasting success with Peshawar Zalmi in 2017,” Afridi remarked in December last month.

The former Pakistan skipper played for the defending champions Multan Sultans for three seasons beginning 2019. He had previously featured for the Peshawar Zalmi (2016 and 2017) and Karachi Kings (2018) as well.

Across a T20 career spanning from 2006-2018, Afridi has played a total of 99 T20Is for Pakistan. The all-rounder has scored a total of 1416 runs across 91 innings at an average of 17.92, with the assistance of 4 half-centuries.

With the ball, the flamboyant all-rounder took 98 wickets, at an average of 24.44 and economy rate of 6.63.

In the PSL, the 46-year-old has scored 465 runs across 51 matches at an average of 16.03 and a strike rate of 153.46.

With the ball in hand, he has scalped 44 wickets, at an average of 26.02 and an economy rate of 7.03.