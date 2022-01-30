“Shame there’s only one”: Jimmy Anderson reacts to riveting Australia vs England Women’s Ashes Test

Australia vs England Women’s Ashes Test: The one-off Women’s Ashes Test ended up being a cliffhanger of a cricket match.

During the fourth day of the one-off Test between Australia Women and England Women in Canberra, both teams fought incredibly hard to put on display a riveting draw.

Chasing a 257-run target in 48 overs, England ditched the conventional approach of playing safe in a bid to draw a match. Having treated the chase as an archetype ODI situation, England’s Top six batter contributing put them ahead of the hosts.

To be precise, it was a 69-ball 72-run partnership for the third wicket between England captain Heather Knight (48) and all-rounder Nat Sciver (58) which increased the intrigue-factor on the final day.

England batter Sophia Dunkley scoring a stroke-filled 45 (32) with the help of five fours and two sixes had provided signs of sealing the chase on her own until Alana King dismissed her in the 44th over.

What followed was a cat-and-mouse game between Australia and England as both of them were on the verge of winning the match at one point in time. However, the last two overs were all about the visitors defending everything for a draw especially after losing eight wickets (ninth in the penultimate over). A draw was perhaps a fitting result for a match in which both the teams tried their level best to win the match.

With bowling figures of 13-0-69-3, Australia pacer Annabel Sutherland was the pick of the Australian bowlers. While King picked a couple of wickets at the Manuka Oval, Darcie Brown, Tahlia McGrath and Ellyse Perry picked a wicket apiece.

Shame there’s only one! Great test match 👏 — James Anderson (@jimmy9) January 30, 2022

What a finish that was. Absolutely great for test cricket 🏏 #Ashes — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) January 30, 2022

One of the greatest of all time #ashes — Isa Guha (@isaguha) January 30, 2022

If test cricket is great, women’s test cricket is greater! #Ashes — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) January 30, 2022

This game is ⚡️ #Ashes — Patrick Dangerfield (@dangerfield35) January 30, 2022

