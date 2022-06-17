Shane Snater cricketer relation with Jason Roy: How is Shane Snater related to Jason Roy?

Shane Snater cricketer relation with Jason Roy: Dutch pacer Shane Snater took the wicket of Jason Roy in the 2nd over of the innings.

England are facing the Netherlands in the 1st ODI of the 3-match ODI series at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen. The current ODI World Champions are playing their first ODI game in a span of 11 months, and they are playing under their new head coach, Matthew Mott.

England were sent to bat first after losing the toss, and they lost the wicket of Jason Roy quite early. However, Phil Salt and Dawid Malan combined for a historic 222-run partnership for the 2nd wicket. Phil Salt played a brilliant knock of 122 runs in just 93 balls, courtesy of 14 boundaries and 3 sixes.

Even after Salt’s dismissal, the duo of Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan took the innings of England forward with a similar intent, and it is certain that the English innings will reach a brilliant stage.

The match started on a very interesting note when the Dutch pacer Shane Snater took the wicket of English opener Jason Roy. On the 3rd ball of the 2nd over, Shane Snater bowled a fuller length ball that was angling inwards, Jason Roy tried to drive the ball, but it took his inside edge and he got bowled.

The thing to notice is that both Jason Roy and Shane Snater are cousin brothers. Both of their moms are sisters from Zimbabwe, so the dutch cousin got the wicket of his English cousin.

Early wicket for the hosts as Jason Roy is dismissed by his cousin 😬 Watch Live: https://t.co/oHQ2mCZ6bu 🇳🇱 #NEDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/879XDhx7r9 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 17, 2022

Both cousins last faced each other in the 2018 Royal One Day Cup, when Roy smashed a brilliant half-century playing for Surrey against Essex. However, the Dutch cousin got the wicket of Jason Roy on a big occasion.

Jason Roy came on the back of a brilliant T20 Blast with Surrey, but he failed big time.