“Shane Warne was making sausages and beans and mashed potatoes”: Sachin Tendulkar once recalled how Shane Warne could not handle spicy Indian food during 1998 tour

Shane Warne and Sachin Tendulkar are two of the greatest ever players to play the match. Both of them were masters of their craft, and the rivalry between them was one of the most famous ones. Warne tragically passed away last year due to a suspected heart attack.

Warne’s career was full of controversies, but he was adored by his rivals as well despite his fights with players like Steve Waugh, Muttiah Muralitharan, etc. Pietersen once said that the media tarnished the image of Warne, and he was a very supportive cricketer.

Tendulkar is one of the finest to ever play the game, and he was one of those cricketers who played Warne really well throughout his career. Warne could dismiss Tendulkar just four times in international cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar once recalled how Shane Warne could not handle spicy Indian food

Shane Warne once revealed an interesting incident during Australia’s tour of India in 1998. Warne said that everyone was excited about Warne vs Tendulkar rivalry, and he had a lot of respect for the ace Indian batter. The leg-spinner revealed that he once went to Tendulkar’s place for dinner.

Tendulkar served a spicy chicken dish to Warne, and Warne thought that he will be able to handle it. Although, Warne revealed that the food was so spicy that it took his head off.

“I went to his place…I thought I will go for dinner and then go back to the hotel. I took a bite of the chicken to start with and nearly blew my head off,” Shane Warne had said in his documentary on Amazon Prime.

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar’s heartfelt message to Shane Warne

Tendulkar also recalled the same incident once and said that Warne’s manager told him many times that Warne was quite hungry. He then revealed that Warne was making sausages, beans and mashed potatoes in his kitchen.

“I noticed that Shane kept nudging my manager all the time…my manager told me that Shane hadn’t eaten anything. While I am busy serving others, Shane is putting his food onto his plate and that’s when I realised Shane can not handle spicy food. Shane had gone into the kitchen and was making sausages and beans and mashed potatoes,” Sachin Tendulkar had recalled the incident.