“Shane Warne was my hero, It’s a day I will never forget”: Scott Boland reveals the story behind having a net session with Shane Warne

The rising star Scott Boland has shared a story of him having a net session with Shane Warne when he was just 15 years old.

The rise of Scott Boland has been absolutely great in this Ashes. He made his debut in Melbourne and is already a cult hero after two test games. He took six wickets in the 2nd innings at MCG, whereas he took seven wickets in the Sydney Test. Boland now has 14 wickets in four innings at an average of 8.64. No bowler in the world has donned such numbers. He is already the 3rd highest wicket-taker of the ongoing Ashes.

Scott Boland won the Man of the Match for his exceptional performance in the MCG Test. He scalped six wickets by conceding just seven runs in the 2nd innings. This was the 22nd best figure on test debut by any player around the world. Boland became just the 4th indigenous Australian to don the baggy green. Before Boland, only Jason Gillespie, Ashleigh Gardner, and Faith Thomas have donned the baggy green. In terms of male cricketers, he is just the second one.

Scott Boland calls Shane Warne his hero

In a recent interview with national selector George Bailey, Boland talked about an incident with Warne. There is a picture roaming around the internet of him with Shane Warne at the nets. Boland elaborated the story to everyone.

“That was probably when I was about 15,” Boland said.

“I entered a competition on the Herald Sun, and then after a few months, I got a call that I won it. So, I get to go to the Junction Oval to have a net session with Warny.”

“So I padded up and faced him for about 45 minutes, my whole family was there. Then, he bowled some leggies to my brother and dad, and I kept the wickets. It’s a day I will never forget.”

“As a victorian, he was my hero and dad loved him as well. It was a great day”

Scott Boland details how he ended up in a net session with Shane Warne as a teenager, with the King delivering a bit of magic that wowed everyone | @4pinesbeer pic.twitter.com/Tcn9mqIYvQ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 13, 2022

The last Ashes 2021-22 test will be played at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart. Scott Boland was said to be a doubt for the game, but he has passed the fitness test. Australia will aim for the 12 points of the World Test Championship in the Hobart Test.