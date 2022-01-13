Cricket

“He encountered no issues while bowling this afternoon”: Scott Boland declared fit to play the Ashes 2021-22 Hobart Test

“He encountered no issues while bowling this afternoon”: Scott Boland declared fit to play the Ashes 2021-22 Hobart Test
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Dota 2 winter Major cancellation reactions: What do the pros think and what are their suggestions?
Next Article
“I dozed off” : Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was in deep sleep near the end of the dramatic Chargers-Raiders game that decided the Steelers playoff fate
Cricket Latest News
“He encountered no issues while bowling this afternoon”: Scott Boland declared fit to play the Ashes 2021-22 Hobart Test
“He encountered no issues while bowling this afternoon”: Scott Boland declared fit to play the Ashes 2021-22 Hobart Test

Ashes 2021-22: Australian pacer Scott Boland has been declared fit to play the final Ashes…