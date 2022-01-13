“He encountered no issues while bowling this afternoon”: Scott Boland declared fit to play the Ashes 2021-22 Hobart Test

Ashes 2021-22: Australian pacer Scott Boland has been declared fit to play the final Ashes 2021-22 test at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart.

Ahead of the final Ashes 2021-22 test in Hobart, Australia have finally decided their batting combination. Travis Head, who scored 152 runs in the 1st innings of the Brisbane test is set to return to the side. He missed the third test in Sydney due to Covid.

It is now confirmed that Usman Khawaja will open the innings with David Warner in Hobart. Marcus Harris has been officially dropped from the side. Harris came in the side based on his excellent last season performances, but he could not make it big in the Ashes. He managed to score just a single half-century in the series so far. Khawaja averages 96 as a Test opener but hasn’t batted at the top of the order for Australia since January 2019. Pat Cummins said that Harris is certainly a part of the future.

“I think he knew it was coming,” Cummins told reporters.

“The message to Harro is, we think he’s going really well. He was a huge part in us winning that MCG Test, with a crucial innings, so he’s certainly part of the future.”

Ashes 2021-22: Scott Boland declared fit to play Hobart Test

The main concern about Hobart’s playing eleven for Australia was the fitness of Scott Boland. However, it is reported that Boland had a successful training session, and he should be available to play. A Cricket Australia spokesman confirmed Boland would play as long as he pulled up fine on Friday morning.

“He encountered no issues while bowling this afternoon,” the statement read.

“He is considered fit to play subject to a final assessment in the morning.”

Scott Boland before literally every ball #ashes pic.twitter.com/FgidtQICB2 — Evan Morgan Grahame (@Evan_M_G) January 9, 2022

Pat Cummins also revealed that it’s just a rib factor for Scott Boland. If Boland does not play, Jhye Richardson is the favorite to replace him.

“Scotty’s ribs are the only factor … If he’s not fine, Jhye and Michael Neser are both fit and we’ll work that out this arvo,” Cummins said.

“Jhye coming off a five-far with the pink ball, so (he’s) probably the next one but we’ll have that conversation in a bit.”

The final game of the Ashes 2021-22 will be played from 14 January 2021 in Hobart. This game will be a D/N test and 12 points of the WTC will be up for the grabs.