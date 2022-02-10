Cricket

“Shane Warne was someone really different and he was on a different plane”: When Anil Kumble opened up on his comparison with Shane Warne

"Shane Warne was someone really different and he was on a different plane": When Anil Kumble opened up on his comparison with Shane Warne
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
“LaMelo Ball looks like a character straight out of GTA”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Hornets’ All-Star pulls up to the Spectrum Arena wearing a green Supreme ski mask
Next Article
“After this Los Angeles Lakers loss to Portland, I’m speechless”: Magic Johnson expresses his disappointment in LeBron James and co. as they lose 105-107
Cricket Latest News
"Shane Warne was someone really different and he was on a different plane": When Anil Kumble opened up on his comparison with Shane Warne
“Shane Warne was someone really different and he was on a different plane”: When Anil Kumble opened up on his comparison with Shane Warne

Anil Kumble did an Instagram Live in 2020, where he had a lot of praise…