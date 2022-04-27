“Shashank kaun hai bhai”: Yuvraj Singh amazed by Shashank Singh as he smashes 25 runs off Lockie Ferguson’s Over during GT vs SRH IPL 2022 match

Yuvraj Singh amazed by Shashank Singh as latter comes up with a scintillating cameo for the Sunrisers Hyderabad against Gujarat Titans.

During the 40th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s all-rounder Shashank Singh delivered a wonderful cameo in the death, to power his team’s total to 195/6 after 20 Overs against the Gujarat Titans.

Having lost the Toss for the first time in IPL 2022, Kane Williamson, for the first time in the season was asked to bat first and was not disappointed at all after a 96-run partnership off 60 deliveries between Aiden Markram (56 off 40) and Abhishek Sharma (65 off 42) helped SRH post 170 on the board at the 19-Over mark.

However, having already smashed 140 on the scoreboard after 15 Overs with 8 wickets in hand, SRH needed someone to finish strongly with both Markram and Sharma back in the pavilion.

With six deliveries remaining, and the fastest bowler of the league so far Lockie Ferguson set to bowl those, a certain 30-year-old from Mumbai – Shashank Singh, tonked the Kiwi pacer for 25 runs in the Over, which included four Sixes (including a hat-trick of them) all around the park to hand his side the vital momentum boost as SRH defend a total for the first time in the ongoing season.

Yuvraj Singh amazed by Shashank Singh

Having already unearthed some breath-taking Indian talent so far, Shashank Singh was the latest entrant in the list, as he pounced on to the opportunity to bat for the first time in the present season.

Quite amazed to watch the 30-year-old’s heroics with the bat, former India batter Yuvraj Singh took to his twitter handle to acknowledge and appreciate the same, while also admitting to have never heard of him before.

The former Southpaw all-rounder also commended the wonderful stand between Abhishek and Markram, while also making sure to not miss the opportunity to pull GT’s head coach Ashish Nehra’s leg for the umpteenth time.

Great partnership between @IamAbhiSharma4 and @AidzMarkram Abhishek growing to maturity and markram beautiful to watch !! Par yeh #shashank kaun hai bhai ? 🤔 what hitting 💪 so who’s winning !! ? #SRHvsGT my guess Gt cause we all need nehra ji ki smile 😁 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 27, 2022

