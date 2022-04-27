Shashank Singh IPL 2022 price: Shashank Singh SRH IPL career

Shashank Singh IPL 2022 price: The 30-year old cricketer batted for the first time in the Indian Premier League tonight.

During the 40th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Shashank Singh generated instant impact in his first-ever innings in the biggest T20 tournament.

Coming in to bat at No. 7 in the penultimate over, Shashank scored 25* (6) with the help of a four and three sixes to power Sunrisers to 195/6 in 20 overs after being put in to bat first by Titans captain Hardik Pandya.

SRH, who should’ve finished around the 200-run mark ideally, lacked behind due to losing four wickets in the last quarter of their innings. Shashank, who didn’t get an opportunity to bat in his first five IPL matches, made it a point to leave an impression upon getting one tonight.

Shashank, who hit his first ball in the IPL for a boundary off Alzarri Joseph, hit three consecutive sixes off the last ball of the innings against Lockie Ferguson to finish on a high. The confident and fearless manner in which Shashank pulled, ramped and hit Ferguson over his head was commendable for a batter batting for the first time in a tournament of IPL’s stature.

You rock big time to allow millions to dream. Unbelievable @IPL for the stage you provide for opportunities to the unknown. Shashank Singh. Wow. @SunRisers #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/Wa0r7hBkUT — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 27, 2022

Shashank Singh IPL 2022 price

Shashank, who had registered himself for the mega auction in the minimum base price category of INR 20 lakh, was bought by Hyderabad for the same price. Readers must note that Shashank was with Delhi Daredevils (2017, now Capitals) and Rajasthan Royals (2019-2020) but didn’t get a match across three seasons.

Shashank, 30, had made his white-ball debut in domestic tournaments for Mumbai in 2015. Shashank, who currently plays for Chhattisgarh in the domestic circuit, had also played for Puducherry in between.