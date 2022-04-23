Abhishek Sharma girlfriend: Abhishek Sharma IPL auction salary 2022

Abhishek Sharma IPL auction salary: The Sunrisers Hyderabad opening batter is in the middle of his best Indian Premier League season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s move of giving a longer rope to batter Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order has started to reap fruits for both the franchise and the cricketer.

Sharma, who has scored a century and four half-centuries as an opening batter in 21 T20s for Punjab in domestic cricket, had opened for SRH twice last season. However, it is only in the ongoing 15th season of the IPL that Sharma has started to justify his potential in the biggest T20 tournament around the world.

Into his fifth IPL season, Sharma has scored 220 runs in seven innings at an average and strike rate of 31.42 and 125.71 respectively to be the highest run-scorer for Sunrisers this season till now.

In the recently concluded match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sharma scored 47 (28) with the help of eight fours and a six to power his team to seal a 69-run chase in nine overs.

Abhishek Sharma IPL auction salary

It was in IPL 2018 that Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils) had first bought Sharma for INR 55 lakh. Sharma, who had struck a 19-ball 46* after coming in to bat in the 16th over on debut, was traded alongside Vijay Shankar and Shahbaz Nadeem to Hyderabad in return for opening batter Shikhar Dhawan.

While SRH didn’t retain him ahead of 2022 mega auction held in Bengaluru earlier this year, they did manage to buy Sharma’s services again for an opulent INR 6.5 crore.

Having said that, the same wasn’t possible without combating with Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans at the auction table. While Kings had made the first bid of INR 20 lakh, Titans had joined at a much later stage but couldn’t pin down Sunrisers’ resilient approach regarding buying back a player they had groomed for three seasons.

Abhishek Sharma girlfriend

As far as Sharma’s relationship status is concerned, the 21-year old player from Amritsar seems to be single at this point in time. If that’s not the case, Sharma has done quite well at not letting details divulge about his private life.