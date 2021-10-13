Marsh One Day Cup: 3 South Australia fielders attempt to grab bizarre catch vs Queensland in Australia One Day Cup

3 South Australia fielders: Led by captain Travis Head, two more South Australian fielders tried their best to grab a bizarre catch.

During the second match of the ongoing season of the Marsh Cup between South Australia and Queensland in Adelaide, as many as three South Australian fielders tried their best to complete one catch but it wasn’t to be giving the strange nature of the situation.

It all happened on the last delivery of the 37th over when Queensland fast bowler Michael Neser hit another big hit on the leg-side. Facing Brendan Doggett, Neser moved towards the off-side to slog a full delivery.

Neser, who didn’t time the ball as well as he would’ve liked, got more height than distance. As a result, running from mid-wicket, South Australia captain Travis Head initially tried to back-track and complete a catch. Replays confirmed that Head’s foot was touching the boundary rope before he completely got rid of the ball.

Despite the same, fielders running in from long-on and deep square leg also put forward their best foot thinking that completing the catch was a possibility.

Nathan McAndrew, who ran towards his right from long-on, did try to dodge the ball into the playing area but him landing his foot outside the boundary before dodging the ball was another reason why this would’ve been ruled as a six even if the third fielder would’ve completed the catch whilst not touching the boundary. An ideal way of completing such a catch can be observed by watching this Matt Renshaw catch from Big Bash League 2019-20.

Chasing a revised 380-run target in 44 overs, Queensland could only manage 312/10 in 40.3 overs as Doggett and Lloyd Pope picked four wickets each at the Karen Rolton Oval.

The match will be fondly remembered for Head’s second List A double century making him the first batter to achieve the feat in Australia’s domestic One-Day competition.

