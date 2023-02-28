Sher e Bangla pitch report: BAN vs ENG 1st ODI pitch report batting or bowling tomorrow match

Bangladesh will take on England in the 1st ODI of the 3-match series at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. Both teams would want to give their best in this series, and it will be an ideal chance for the English side to prepare on sub-continent tracks ahead of the World Cup later this year in India.

Bangladesh’s record in their home ODIs is great, and they defeated the Indian team as well in the last series. The spinners of the side are again expected to use the conditions to their advantage. Tamim Iqbal will be leading the side, and he has some senior players to assist him in the batting department.

The English team is without the players who were part of the Test series against New Zealand. Jos Buttler will be leading the side, and they have some of the best players in the white-ball format. The role of Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali will be immense in this series as they will lead the spin attack of the side.

Sher e Bangla pitch report

The pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur will definitely test the visitors as the spinners have done well here on this track. This track has not been a high-scoring one, and batting in the 1st innings will be ideal on this very ground. A dryish track is expected in the 1st ODI match.

The average 1st innings score in the last 5 ODIs played here has been just 249 runs, and despite such a small score, four out of five matches have been won by the teams batting first. This pitch gets slower as the match goes on, and the spinners are expected to dominate the match.

The smaller boundaries can help the batters, and they can play their shots once set. It is clear that the pitch will deteriorate as the match goes on. Both captains would be looking to bat first upon winning the toss as batting on the fresh pitch will be the ideal case scenario.