Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades BBL 11 match?

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Perth Scorchers will play against Melbourne Renegades in the 21st game of the ongoing BBL. The match will be played at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne. Perth Scorchers have won all five of their games in the tournament so far, whereas the Renegades have won one of their four games. The game will be live on Sony Six from 3:45 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings T20 score at this ground has been 157 runs. The side boundaries are small on this ground, and the batters will target that area. This pitch gets a little slow in the second half of the game. However, the pitch was brilliant for batting in the last game.

Perth Scorchers preview

The Scorchers have won all five of their games, and they would want to continue. Mitchell Marsh has been brilliant with the bat so far, whereas he can bowl a few overs as well. The form of Laurie Evans has been great, whereas Colin Munro and Kurtis Patterson have also batted well. AJ Tye, Tymal Mills, and Jason Behrendorff will lead the pace attack, whereas Ashton Agar and Peter Hatzoglou will take care of spin.

Probable XI: Kurtis Patterson, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Peter Hatzoglou, AJ Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Tymal Mills.

What a contest! 🔥🔥 We remain undefeated 5️⃣-0️⃣ after demolishing the Gades with the bat 💪 Try and stop us!!! #MADETOUGH #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/HQ6HyViANN — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) December 22, 2021

Melbourne Renegades preview

The Renegades have won one of their four games, and they would want to bounce back. Aaron Finch and Nic Maddinson are looking in brilliant batting form, whereas the rest of the batters need to step up. Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, and James Pattinson will lead the pace attack, whereas Zahir Khan is the leading spinner. The bowlers of the side have been decent in the tournament so far.

Probable XI: Aaron Finch, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson, Sam Harper, Jake Frazer-McGurk, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, Zahir Khan.

Match Prediction

Perth Scorchers will be the favourites to win this game.