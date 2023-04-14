Eden Gardens in Kolkata is set to host tonight’s Indian Premier League 2023 encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. A total of seven IPL 2023 matches will be played here and this is the second match of this season.

The crowd in Kolkata is crazy about the game, and the stadium was almost full in the first match too. This is one of the most iconic grounds in the country, a couple of IPL 2022 playoff matches were played here. Both of those games were high-scoring encounters, and the same can be expected this season as well.

The Knight Riders won their first match at home, and they will aim to make it their fortress. All-rounder Andre Russell is struggling with his form at the moment but his record is excellent here, and he will back himself to score some big runs this season.

Eden Gardens Average Score in T20 History

The track in Kolkata has been great for batting, and we have seen some big scores on this ground. However, the nature has of the pitch changed quite a lot here. Earlier, it used to be a pitch where spinners had their say, whereas, after the new layover, the pacers have enjoyed bowling here.

Apart from T20Is and IPL matches, a lot of domestic matches have also been played here. The average first innings T20 score here in Kolkata has been 162 runs. This is quite a low score in the current scenario, and the teams batting first will aim to score in excess of 180 runs.

Eden Gardens Average Score in IPL

A total of 79 IPL matches have been played here, where 47 of them have been won by the chasing teams. The average first-innings IPL score here has been just 157.57 runs. This is certainly a surprising number considering the pitch here, but the reason for the same has already been mentioned above.

54.45% of the matches have been won by the teams who have won the toss here in the ‘City of Joy’. 27.05 have been the average runs per wicket, whereas the average runs per over have been 8.18.