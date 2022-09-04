Will Deepak Chahar play today: Will Deepak Chahar replace Avesh Khan in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 match?

Will Deepak Chahar play today: Indian pacer Avesh Khan is facing some health issues ahead of the Asia Cup match against Pakistan.

India and Pakistan are set to go head to head against each other in the Super 4 game of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Both sides would want to start the Super 4 phase of the tournament with a win.

India defeated Pakistan last Sunday at the very same venue, but the top order of the Indian team has been a thing of concern. Hardik Pandya is expected to be back for this match, but the injury of Ravindra Jadeja may trouble them. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul would want to perform well in this match.

The bowling of the side has done well in the tournament so far, where Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been the leader of the pack. Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan bowled some expensive spells in the last game, and the availability of the latter one is in doubt for the Pakistan match.

Will Deepak Chahar play today

India is facing some selection issues ahead of the Super-4 match against Pakistan in Dubai. Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the tournament, and Axar Patel has replaced him in the squad. Axar Patel is a like-to-like replacement for Ravindra Jadeja.

Apart from Jadeja, the availability of Indian pacer Avesh Khan is also under dark clouds. Ahead of the match, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid said that Avesh is not well and is feeling a bit of fever, and he did not even attend the team’s practice session. It is unlikely that Avesh will be fit for the Pakistan game.

“Avesh has just been feeling a little bit unwell, just been under the weather and a bit of fever and stuff. We have got a doctor who is managing him. He is not at practice today, hopefully, it is not too serious and he is okay for tomorrow, at least the later part of the tournament,” Rahul Dravid said about Avesh Khan.

India picking only 3 seamers for a tournament in Dubai in August-September was a always a tricky proposition…with Avesh falling ill, the problem is staring in our faces. Deepak Chahar is with the team…can’t they include him in the squad? And play vs Pak today #AsiaCup #IndvPak — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 4, 2022

Surprisingly, India picked just three pacers in the 15-man squad for the World Cup, and there is no pacer available in the 15-men squad. However, Deepak Chahar is one of three standbys in the team, and he can replace Avesh Khan in the playing eleven against Pakistan.

Deepak has been constantly training with the team in Dubai, and he recently made his comeback in the Indian team in the last series against Zimbabwe. He missed the whole IPL 2022 due to an injury, but he is now fit, and the pitch at the Dubai International Stadium will definitely assist his swing bowling.

Although, there is no official confirmation of Deepak being added to the main squad till now. If not Chahar, then India will have to replace Avesh with either of Ravi Bishnoi or R Ashwin as there is no other pacer on the bench.