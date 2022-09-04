Cricket

Will Deepak Chahar play today: Will Deepak Chahar replace Avesh Khan in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 match?

Will Deepak Chahar play today: Indian pacer Avesh Khan is facing some health issues ahead of the Asia Cup match against Pakistan.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"I would like to announce my retirement": Mushfiqur Rahim retires from T20I cricket after a disappointing Asia Cup 2022 campaign
Next Article
"Michael Porter Jr is trying to channel talent through his hair, not his craft!": NBA Twitter reacts to $30 Million Nuggets' forward's new hair-do
Cricket Latest News
Will Deepak Chahar play today: Indian pacer Avesh Khan is facing some health issues ahead of the Asia Cup match against Pakistan.
Will Deepak Chahar play today: Will Deepak Chahar replace Avesh Khan in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 match?

Will Deepak Chahar play today: Indian pacer Avesh Khan is facing some health issues ahead…